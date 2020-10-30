Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Friday announced that statewide health orders to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place through at least November 15.

In a news release, Gordon said he is concerned that the surge in new cases will adversely affect Wyoming's economy. Wyoming is averaging 200 new cases per day over the last two weeks.

More than 100 Wyomingites are hospitalized with COVID-19.

“This surge in cases in our communities is directly impacting Wyoming’s healthcare system, our businesses and industries, and straining our healthcare workforce,” Gordon said in a news release. “This is the time to recognize that our actions impact others, their lives and livelihoods. All of us have a role to play in ensuring that our hospitals can continue to care for all patients, not just those suffering from COVID-19.”

The Wyoming National Guard will step down from supporting contact tracing next week as the state contracts with Wyoming-based Waller Hall Research to assist.

The state is offering a free, at-home saliva testing program to residents. Along with that, the Wyoming Department of Health is launching a program to support businesses and employers across the state with free testing, according to the release.

More than 10,000 Wyomingites have been confirmed to have the virus since the pandemic began. Eighty-seven have died from COVID or related causes.