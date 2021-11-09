Wyoming Gyms Have Interesting Rules, Are You A Rule Follower?

When I was 19 I joined Gold's Gym and since then, the influx of gyms and gym rules have really exploded all over the country. In Casper alone there are nearly 20 gym/fitness center/fight training facilities. Who do we thank for that? Social media? It's estimated that there are nearly 40 million "social media influencers" all over the world.

Being physically fit is one of those trends that has really become popular in the 21st century. When I was in high school, it really only seemed like the athletes were the one's that hit the gym regularly. Now, with Instagram & Facebook Reelz, TikTok Trends and challenges, you can compare your physicality to millions all over the world.

There's nothing wrong with that, you hear the "50 is the new 40" and "40 is the new 30" all the time and that's because of how people are taking care of themselves. Between 2000 and 2016 gym memberships jumped from 32.8 million to 57.25 million. In 2019, 1 in 5 Americans or about 64.2 million belonged to a health club or studio. In 2020, things slowed down a bit because of the RONA, but 2021 has seen a significant increase.

For every gym, there are gym rules. There are some gyms that feel you shouldn't make any noise while you're working out. No grunts, no vocal sounds at all, because it may be intimidating to others. When I'm working out, I always grunt and sometimes cuss. It's a proven fact that cussing ups your pain threshold and sometimes you need that extra boost. One gym wouldn't let my buddy's daughter join because HE looks a little too ripped. There are other gyms that are just glad you're there working out and don't care as long as you're being aware of others. CNET put out a list of 10 rules for gym etiquette and I'm on board with them. They're not so much about "not" doing certain things, more along the lines of what "to do".

Here are some of the rules that I can agree with.

Put The Equipment Back Where It Belongs

This one is simple and something your mom tried to teach you. If you use the dumbbell, put it back on the rack when you're finished.

Don't Be An Equipment Hog

We get that you're in a zone, but if the gym's crowded, you may have to adjust.

Wipe The Machines And Equipment Down

There's no excuse to not wipe down the equipment you just poured 12 minutes of sweat on, it takes 30 seconds to wipe down...you need a cool down period any way.

Stay Out Of My Personal Space and I'll Stay Out Of Yours

If you see someone working out in an area, try not to get too close. People get hurt that way and I don't want to bump you with a weight or flip you with resistance band.

In A Crowded Gym, You May Need To Adjust.

It's hard to get out of your workout routine, but sometimes you have to. Skipping around a machine and coming back to it later will help the flow if the gym. If everyone is doing leg day, it will be a logistical nightmare if we're all trying to use the leg press at the same time.

Bring Your Own Towel

Many gyms will have showers, but more importantly having a towel will help you wiping down the machines and keeping the sweat out of your eyes. Some gyms will provide gym towels or paper towels, but it doesn't hurt to have your own.

Mark The Equipment Or Machines You're Using To Let Others Know

If you go to a gym that is always crowded, it's a good idea to mark your territory. If you need to run get a drink, use the bathroom or get a towel and you're only one set in...lay something on the machine to let people know you're still using it.

All really common sense rules, none of the "NO GRUNTING" rules. Be loud, be fit, be happy.

