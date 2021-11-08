This Wyoming Ranch on a Mountaintop Has a Shooting Range, Too

Many of us daydream about having a Wyoming ranch someday. Best case scenario for me would be one on a mountaintop. I found one such ranch and it also features a shooting range, too.

This is Cedar Ridge Ranch located near Newcastle, Wyoming. Maybe "above" Newcastle would be a better way to refer to it as it is on a mountaintop. The realtor shared a video showcasing what this land is all about.

There's a lot to love about this place. Check out pics for yourself.

Wyoming Ranch on a Mountain Top Has Mule Deer & Turkeys

The listing on the realtor website indicates this is located on a prime mule deer and turkey habitat plus these other juicy details:

361 deeded acres and an adjoining Bureau of Land Management Grazing Allotment with 606 acres. Log home with a loft & walk-out basement. Double-faced stone fireplace, oak cabinets, granite counter tops, maple floors, open beam log ceiling and wrap around deck. Heated chicken coop, shop with cement floor, two sheds, small set of corrals, trap shooting range.

Heated chicken coop, huh? Now that's fancy. Chickens living large.

This sweet property located in such a picturesque part of Wyoming near the South Dakota border doesn't come free. As of this writing, the asking price is $1,750,000. But, it sure is pretty land and a place where a family could make themselves very comfortable although I'm betting the mule deer and turkeys would be very nervous.

Check out the full listing for more information about this gorgeous Wyoming ranch.

