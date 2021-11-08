LOOK: Winter Has Officially Arrived In Yellowstone National Park

Technically speaking, winter doesn't officially arrive until December 21st, 2021, but that didn't stop the official Yellowstone National Park Facebook page from sharing some beautiful, snow covered video footage this morning (November 8th, 2021).

Yellowstone National Park originally posted the video live, but it has since been viewed over 34,000 times, shared over 400 times and garnered almost 500 individual comments. That's not bad for a video that has only been live for two hours (a the time of this article).

Along with the breathtaking 5-minute video, Yellowstone posted the caption:

Winter has arrived in Mammoth.

For those that aren't familiar with the area, Mammoth is a census-designated place in Park County, Wyoming, comprising Fort Yellowstone and Mammoth Hot Springs, which is located inside of Yellowstone.

