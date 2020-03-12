Wyoming HS Speech and Debate Tournament Canceled Due to Virus

The Wyoming High School speech and debate tournament has been canceled due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.

The announcement was made by the Wyoming High School Activities Association, according to Natrona County School District spokeswoman Tanya Southerland. WHSAA representatives were not immediately available to comment.

Earlier Thursday, the state high school basketball tournament in Casper was also canceled for the same reason.

The cancelations are an effort to prevent large gatherings which could facilitate the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Wyoming health officials announced the state's first case of the virus has been found in a woman in Sheridan County with some recent travel history.

Still, they say the risk of transmission for most Wyomingites remains low.

Officials emphasize proper handwashing and other simple yet effective preventative measures to avoid the virus.