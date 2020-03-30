Wyoming Is Part of The ‘Luigiana Purchase’

Now more than ever, we need a good laugh to get us through the day. A recent map photo was posted on Twitter of the fictional "Luigiana Purchase".

The photo, which was shared by Twitter account, @wethsworld (seth), shows a map of the United States with Mario Bros. character, Luigi, placed over what is in fact the Louisiana Purchase.

The photo is definitely cute, but not a 100% accurate depiction of the real Louisiana Purchase, which included land from fifteen present U.S. states, including Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, North and South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Texas, New Orleans and Louisiana. It also included land within the present Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.