Wyoming Loves Subscription Boxes, But Are They Worth The Money?

One of the goals I have for 2022 is to get out, enjoy the outdoors and hunt, fish, camp, ski, and hike. While searching for equipment for adventures I kept running into subscription boxes that are geared toward the outdoors.

After looking at quite a few, I noticed there were some quality items in some of these boxes that would be perfect to add to my assortment of gear. Then after diving in deeper, I noticed you could choose a box a month for three months, or even a box a month for a year. I can see why this trend has taken off, especially when it comes to gift buying. You pick a box and let someone else do the shopping.

The box that I really became interested in is called The Sportsman's Box from Buddy Outdoors. They'll send me a box every couple months filled with items associated with the outdoor activities I'm looking to do.... perfect. I still can't seem to pull the trigger on ordering one.

One of the best parts that is appealing to me is them doing the shopping for things they feel I'll like and will be beneficial to my adventures. There are hundreds of these boxes to choose from and the longer you look the further down the rabbit hole you can go.

Here are some of the subscription boxes I found, that have nothing to do with my original box search, but they are right up my alley.

The Ultimate BBQ Experience

Jerky Snob

The Hop-Heads Beer Club

America's Crate

Standard Tool Box

On Par Golf Balls

Whisky Flavour

This may've been a bad thing to search out. You can scroll and search for hours to find a box that suits you. I asked Wyomingites what were some favorites that they've ordered. When you look through these, you'll see some popular boxes you may want to check out.

