Wyoming Man Dies After Being Hit by Pickup Truck Near Casper

A Wyoming man was hit and fatally injured by a pickup truck early Friday morning on a highway outside of Casper.

Randall Vanfleet, 31, was identified as the man who died, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

State troopers are investigating whether Vanfleet consumed drugs or alcohol prior to the crash and was impaired at the time he was injured.

According to the report, a Ram 2500 was eastbound on US 20-26 and encountered a pedestrian in the roadway near milepost 23 at 12:40 a.m. The pickup hit the man, later identified as Vanfleet, causing fatal injuries.

At the time the report was published, troopers were still investigating in an effort to determine where exactly Vanfleet was standing on the highway when he was hit.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Weather was clear and the road surface was dry when the crash occurred.