Wyoming Native Rows Across The Atlantic Ocean In 50 Days

After 50 days, 11 hours and 35 minutes Wyoming native, Carl Christensen and his team crossed the finish line of the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge.

The team "Fight Oar Die" is composed of four American Veterans. Christensen (Lieutenant US Navy), Luke Holton (Sergeant US Army), John Fannin (Private USMC), and Evan Stratton (Sergeant USMC).

The Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge is a 3,000 mile race that begins in San Sebastian in La Gomera, Canary Islands, Spain (28oN 18oW) and ends in Nelson’s Dockyard, English Harbour, Antigua & Barbuda (17oN 61oW).

Fight or Die's website UsVetRow.org clearly states their purpose for participating in this grueling challenge.

We at Fight Oar Die chose the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, an established, international event, to direct attention to and use as a platform for raising money for Veterans. We believe that Veterans are all too often overlooked and many Veterans’ issues are not adequately addressed by existing programs. We as Veterans decided to take this challenge on in order to act on what we see as a very public problem. We believe that awareness is the catalyst for change, but action is the agent that can make something happen, and we feel the need to help those who have helped us as Americans.

This year's team, which includes Wyoming native (Cody, Wyoming) and current resident (Powell, Wyoming) Carl Christensen, set a goal to beat last year's team record of 54 days.

One can imagine the feeling of both relief and utter joy as they pulled into their final harbor 50 days and around 1.5 million strokes after they began.

Take a look at this video of their arrival.

According to this article from WyomingNews.com Christensen plans to eat at a Buffalo Wild Wings as soon as possible.

I'd be willing to bet he takes a nice long nap first, and maybe afterward too.

Want to help them by donating to their mission?

Follow this link.