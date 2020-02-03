Wyoming Kid Shows You How to Knock Snow Overhang Off of Roof

When you live through the type of winter storms we get in Wyoming like the one that's happening today, you learn to appreciate the simple joys like this boy who's dad convinced him to knock the snow overhang off their roof.

Thanks to Tyler Thies for this big laugh today. He somehow convinced his son to take care of the snow overhang on their roof. This is how it's done.

Who knows how much snow we'll get out of this storm before it's done whooping on us. I'm guessing that many of us should practice this snow removal technique to lighten the load on our roofs after the storm is passed.

Great job, kid.