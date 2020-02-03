Much of Wyoming is still shut down after a major winter storm impacted much of the Cowboy State Sunday night through early Tuesday.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has either closed or issued no unnecessary travel advisories for virtually every major route in the state. Many of the routes have no anticipated reopening time. Those that do are more than 15 hours out as of 10:45 a.m. Monday.

WYDOT has closed the below roads. This list is current as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Check back for frequent updates.

Interstate 80: Westbound from Laramie to Rawlins, estimated reopening time is between 6 and 8 p.m. Tuesday; Closed to thru traffic from Laramie to I-25.

US 30: Between Laramie and Rock River; estimated reopening time is between 6 and 8 p.m. Tuesday

US 191: Utah state line and mile marker 502, no estimate for reopening.

US 287: Laramie to Wolcott Junction; estimated reopening time is between 6 and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

WY 34: Between Bosler and the Platte/Albany County line, no estimated reopening time.

WY 71: Between Rawlins and end of state route, closed to thru traffic, local traffic permitted.

WY 210: Closed to thru traffic, local traffic permitted between Curt Gowdy State Park and I-80

WY 220: Between Muddy Gap and Alcova, extended closure, no estimated reopening time.

WY 225: Between Cheyenne and I-80 at Otto Road, estimated to reopen between 6 and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

WY 430: Between Rock Springs and the Colorado state line, no estimate for reopening.

WY 789: Between WY 28/US 287 Junction and Baggs, no estimated reopening time.

Note: This list excludes routes within Yellowstone National Park.

Many of the routes that are open are under no necessary travel or other advisories. That list can be viewed here.

Natrona County Schools have also been closed for the day.

A list of Casper area businesses that have closed can be viewed here.