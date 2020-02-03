Fish and Game Sharpshooter Separates Deer Who Locked Antlers

I have been fortunate in my life to have friends who I consider to be expert marksmen. But, I've never seen a shot quite like the one that a Canadian sharpshooter pulled off when he tried to separate two deer who had locked antlers.

The CBC in Canada shared this amazing story and video on Instagram. You really need to see this to believe it.

According to the CBC report, Shelley Wright's husband saw these two bucks locked horns on his way home and called in Fish and Game to help. The officer indicated that tranquilizing them was not an option as it might lead to injury for one or both. That's what led to this incredible marksmanship moment.