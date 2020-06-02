Wyoming Needs 2nd Least Financial Help in U.S. Due to Covid-19

Despite the fact that a pandemic has swept across the country and the globe for that matter, Wyoming has remained in a strong financial position overall, all things considered.

Wallethub recently researched which states across the U.S. are in need of the most financial help due to Covid-19. It turns out that Wyoming needs the 49th most help of all the states, which also means the 2nd least financial help.

The ranking for Wyoming was due in large part to the fact that in terms of 'state financials', our state needs the least help and also ranked 10th in least amount of help needed for 'health and employment landscape'.

Other determining factors showed that Wyoming was tied with Alaska for having the most 'rainy-day funds per capita' and the second 'lowest state and local debt per capita'.

Our neighbors to south in Colorado need much more help as they ranked 13th overall in most financial help needed. The only state that needed less financial help during Covid-19 overall than Wyoming was Iowa. To get an idea where are all the other states ranked, check out the map below.