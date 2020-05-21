Wyoming Nursing Home Resident Dies of COVID-19

An older man who had been living in a long-term care facility in Washakie County has died of the novel coronavirus, according to state health officials.

Testing at the facility has so far identified five cases among staff and six cases among residents, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Thursday.

Wyoming has now seen 12 deaths due to COVID-19. Statewide, 608 laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported along with another 193 probable cases.

Officials say 546 people have recovered from the virus, which has been reported in 22 of the state's counties.