Wyoming Ranks In The Top 3 States For Unemployment COVID-19 Recovery

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a nightmare for the American economy, but some states, including Wyoming, are on the recovery.

A new study conducted by WalletHub ranked each individual state by how well or poorly they are recovering by unemployment claims. The Cowboy State ranked 3rd as the most quickly recovering in the last week and 6th by recovery since the initial crisis hit. The only two states that ranked higher were Oregon and Rhode Island respectively.

The study also showed that in the month of June, the jobs report brought good news for American workers, as it showed that the United States added 4.8 million non-farm payroll jobs during the month, which exceeded expert projections.

WalletHub used three key metrics based on changes in unemployment claims to make the ranking system, which includes:

Change in Number of Unemployment Insurance Initial Claims in Latest Week vs. Last Year: Double Weight (~66.67 Points)

Change in Number of Unemployment Insurance Initial Claims in Latest Week vs. Start of 2020: Full Weight (~33.33 Points)

Change in Number of Unemployment Insurance Initial Claims Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis vs. Last Year: Full Weight (~100.00 Points)

Has your job been seeing this positive incline recently?