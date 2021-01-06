On the morning of January 6th (Wednesday), Wyoming received one of its first earthquakes of 2021, but it seems that pretty much no one noticed, and most certainly no one in Cheyenne.

The earthquake occurred in the northwest corner of Wyoming in Mammoth, registering on the Richter scale at 3.2 just after 8:30 a.m., which is mainly the reason why no one noticed. Typically, earthquakes registering at 3.2 on the Richter scale are barely noticeable. You may only feel something if you're sitting or lying down, if anything.

Not only was it a very small earthquake that can barely be felt, but it is also 628 miles, away from Cheyenne, which is also a 9 hour, 31 minute drive away, according to Google Maps. In fact, you have to drive north into Montana before you can head southeast, towards Cheyenne to get here. That is to give some perspective as to how far away Mammoth is from Cheyenne.

There was also a second earthquake in Mammoth today that registered at 1.9 on the Richter scale, which is likely to not have even been felt by anyone. In fact, there have been 57 small earthquakes in Wyoming in the past 30 days, according to Volcano Discovery. Wyoming actually experiences roughly about 2,500 earthquakes every year. Luckily, they're too small to feel or do any significant damage. Major earthquakes in Wyoming are typically less frequent than they would be further west in Utah, Nevada, or California.

So in case you were wondering about some extra info on earthquakes in Wyoming, we decided to take the opportunity to slide a little of that your way today. Just in case any of that information comes up on a trivia night, you're at least somewhat versed.