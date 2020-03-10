Wyoming Snowboarder Flings Beer to His Friend Who Drinks It

There are moments in life and then there are moments that make your mother proud. This probably isn't that last one. It's a Wyoming snowboarder who performed an amazing trick that involved his snowboard and a beer.

This allegedly happened in Jackson on January 4. I spotted this on LiveLeak recently.

I had to watch this twice to fully grasp what I was seeing. If you watch the beginning close, you'll notice the first guy throws the beer to the snowboarder who then flings it back and then he drinks it. Well played, gentlemen.

I'm not gonna be the old guy who tells the kids to settle down and stop being so rowdy (and get off my lawn). But, I did notice that in the Skiing and Snowboard Safety advice, there is no part that recommends flinging alcohol with your equipment.