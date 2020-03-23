Wyoming Troopers Use Spike Strips to End Chase, Arrest Idaho Man

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers and Lincoln County deputies arrested an Idaho man Saturday morning after he reportedly led authorities on a two-state chase, reaching speeds close to 100 mph.

Kenneth Jensen, 30, of Idaho Falls, was arrested on charges of eluding, reckless driving, speeding and driving while under the influence. Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck says Jensen will face similar charges in Idaho as well as domestic battery and violating a protection order stemming from an incident prior to the car chase.

The pursuit began in Bonneville County, Idaho, when a deputy there tried to stop a 2016 Subaru WRX for speeding near Swan Valley, Idaho, on US 26. The driver, later identified as Jensen, refused to stop and took off.

After pursuing Jensen for 15 minutes, the deputy discontinued the chase as Jensen approached the Wyoming border.

A few minutes later, a Lincoln County, Wyoming deputy saw the Subaru traveling at 98 mph south of Alpine on Highway 89. The deputy tried to stop Jensen, who again did not pull over.

About 10 miles later, a Wyoming state trooper used spike strips to slowly flatten Jensen's tires. Both driver-side tires were deflated.

The Subaru continued for a couple of miles before turning into a rural dead-end subdivision. Jensen then got out of the vehicle and ran across snow-covered pasture and through a creek before officers caught up with him.