Wyoming Vaccination Data Show Effectiveness of Inoculation

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced data from Wyoming residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 show how effective the vaccine is in preventing infection and death.

Get our free mobile app

A WDH review of over 2,400 confirmed and probable cases among Wyoming residents age 16 and older, between May 1 and June 15, show just under 95% of those individuals did not report being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

During the same period, among the almost 150 people infected by COVID-19 who were hospitalized, more than 93% reported not being fully vaccinated.

To date, there has been one COVID-19 related death of a fully vaccinated Wyoming resident, compared to the, to date, 740 total deaths in the state.

According to the press release, Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with the WDH, said Wyoming’s average statewide daily case numbers have remained stable in recent months.

"Wyoming’s numbers are not dropping as quickly as in states with more complete vaccination coverage. In fact, our rate of new cases adjusted for our population is among the highest in the nation. Hospitalizations have increased in recent weeks and this is something we hate to see happen when we know it could largely be avoided through vaccination."

While the vaccines are effective against the new delta variant of the virus, Harrist said it is important to be aware of the increased risk.

"Early information is also showing this variant may be associated with higher likelihood of severe illness than other variants. Our experience demonstrates what we expected to be true, these vaccines can do their job very well including against the Delta variant. We remain confident in recommending that everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated should do so as soon as possible."

Kim Deti, Public Information Officer at the WDH, said that while the rate of vaccinations has slowed, that has not stopped them from trying.

"There is no question we would like to see a much higher coverage percentage...While the pace of vaccinations has slowed, we are still vaccinating additional residents every day...Wyoming’s coverage rate is not for lack of effort."

Deti said there is not a specific percentage goal the WDH is trying to reach, as opposed to president Biden shooting for 70% by July 4, which will likely not be reached.

More information about vaccination in Wyoming can be found at the WDH website.