Wyoming: What to expect on election night

Republicans are set to extend their dominance of ever-redder Wyoming with little resistance. Attorney Harriet Hageman beat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in the highly publicized GOP primary and now faces the same Democrat who lost to Cheney by a wide margin in 2020. Gov. Mark Gordon seeks a second term against a Democrat who has not held major office. Election denier and Republican state Rep. Chuck Gray is unopposed for secretary of state. State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Treasurer Curt Meier are unopposed for second terms.

Primary Day, Aug. 16, 2022, Natrona County Fairgrounds