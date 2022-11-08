Veterans, Their Families Invited to PACT Act Review Today

The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System invites Veterans, their families and caregivers to a live, telephone town hall Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. to hear about the recently signed PACT Act legislation.

The information will be presented by VA leadership from the Sheridan and Cheyenne VA Health Care Systems, plus the Veterans Benefits Administration. Many Veterans enrolled in the VA will receive automated calls informing them of the event the day prior (Nov. 7) and then one to join it at the event time on Nov. 8. However, ANYONE can join by calling 833-380-0708 on Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.

What is the PACT Act?

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. It was named in honor of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, a decorated combat medic who died from a rare form of lung cancer. This historic legislation will help deliver more timely benefits and services to more than 5 million veterans—across all generations—who may have been impacted by toxic exposures while serving our country.

VA.gov says The PACT Act will bring these changes:

Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras

Adds 20+ more presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures

Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation

Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care

Helps us improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures

If you’re a Veteran or survivor, you can file claims now to apply for PACT Act-related benefits.

