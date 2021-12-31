Wyomingites Sure Know How To Rock Their Christmas Jammies
Here in Wyoming, we like to celebrate.
We are all about the Holidays and love to show off our Christmas spirit.
This time of year you can find thousands of Casper homes covered in Christmas lights, and many Wyomingites can be spotted driving around in trucks decorated to look like Rudolph.
While my home IS covered in lights, there is one Holiday tradition I've never been able to do...
I've always wanted to have my family wear matching Christmas jammies, but sadly I can never get them to agree.
So, I was thrilled to see that so many of our listeners celebrate the Holidays in matching jammies.
Below is a gallery filled with pictures we collected from listeners.
Wyomingites Rocking Their Christmas Jammies
Aren't these pictures the best ever?
Fingers crossed that maybe next year is the year I can talk my family into doing this.
Meanwhile here's the video that catapulted Christmas jammies into the trendy clothing they are today.