Wyoming’s Nikki Sixx Donates Bass for COVID Benefit Auction

It's one thing to be famous and vacation in Wyoming. It's quite another to be famous and make your home here. Nikki Sixx has made Wyoming home and recently shared news of a donation he's making with Wyoming as his backdrop.

In case you've been living under a rock for the past 4 years, Nikki Sixx is one of the founders of Mötley Crüe. He moved to Wyoming last year and is using his fame to help fellow musicians who have been hurt by the pandemic. He just dropped this pic on Instagram to show off a bass he's donating to MusiCares.

If you're not familiar with MusiCares, here's their mission statement from the official website:

MusiCares and the Recording Academy have partnered in a COVID-19 Relief effort to help our peers in the music community affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the press release, the online auction will happen Sunday, January 31. It appears that Julien's Auctions will be handling this event. So, if having an autographed authentic Nikki Sixx bass is on your bucket list, looks like you'll be able to check that box this weekend if you're willing to write a check big enough to snatch it.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app