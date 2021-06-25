Nikki Sixx Captures Video of Moose on His Jackson Property

One of the Cowboy State's latest celebrity transplants, Mötley Crüe co-founder and bassist, Nikki Sixx, had an uninvited guest on his property earlier this week.

Nikki shared a video to his official Instagram account of a moose on his land in Jackson, Wyoming, on Thursday (June 24th, 2021). From the angle and speed of the video, you can tell he was in some sort of vehicle. It's nice to see that he didn't attempt to approach or touch the wild animal, unlike most folks that aren't indigenous to the area.

Sixx added the Tom Petty hit song, Wildflowers, to the background of the video along with some text that read:

It's his yard we just get to use it... Sometimes.

Sixx also posted the cutest photo of his daughter with an equally cute caption that read:

First day of summer day camp for this little Wyoming wolf cub.

It sure is refreshing that he considers himself and his family official Wyomingites already. Because of that fact, we welcome them with open arms.