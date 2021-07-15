Nikki Sixx Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Playing With Bubbles at Home in Jackson Hole

More and more celebrities are flocking to the Cowboy State for the serenity. Legendary Mötley Crüe co-founder and bassist, Nikki Sixx, is one of those celebrities that now calls Jackson Hole home.

Having moved in the fall of 2020, the 62-year-old rocker is enjoying the quiet life with his wife and youngest child, Ruby Sixx, here in Wyoming. Earlier this week (July 13th, 2021), Nikki shared the cutest video of his daughter playing with bubbles outside their home to his official Instagram account (@nikkisixxpixx).

The video has already amassed nearly 36,000 likes in only a couple of days. It's clear, his fans love seeing his insight to his family life. Just by skimming through the comments section, you can also tell that other Wyomingites actually enjoying him being here (which isn't always the case when celebrities announce they're moving here).

Ruby will be turning two years old on the 27th of this month. Here's to hoping Nikki and his wife, Courtney Sixx (Bingham), find an awesome place to celebrate the occasion in true Wyoming fashion.

