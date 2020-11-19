According to You, Jackson Isn’t Really a Part of Your Wyoming

Your comments inspired a question which resulted in a lot more comments. Based on a common theme, I asked if you consider Jackson to be a part of what you consider to be Wyoming. The vast majority responded with a resounding "No".

I need to say from the outset that I'm not a Jackson hater. I love the area and consider it to be one of the most beautiful parts of America. But, every time I share anything about that area there is almost always pushback about how Jackson doesn't really represent Wyoming. That led to a question I asked on our Facebook page. The comments were both funny and very telling.

I lost count, but at least 90% (if not more) of the comments said that Jackson is not really a Wyoming place. I realize that geographically speaking Jackson is in Wyoming. Duh. I believe that it's what Jackson represents to so many people now that leads to a desire to not have it associated with Wyoming.

It's not difficult to understand why Jackson is viewed with such disdain. Teton County is the richest county in America and extended its lead this year over the rest of America. There also seems to be a perception that the rich are running the poor out of the area. I can't argue with that logic.

Jackson has made Wyoming a favorite destination for the rich and famous as we are now home to Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx, Kanye West (although he lives in Cody), Harrison Ford, Sandra Bullock and many others. Last year, Jennifer Aniston ran into Sandra Bullock in Jackson. It's such a small (rich) world.

I will always associate the Jackson area with the Tetons and that's probably why I love it so much. But, it's obvious to me that most in Wyoming have come to resent how different it is from the simple down-to-earth western life that most people cherish here.