Yes, There’s a Video Game Where You Play as a Yellowstone Wolf

This might end up being the most controversial video game in Wyoming history. Yes, it's possible to play a game where you are a wolf in Yellowstone and I have the video to prove it.

The game is called Wolf Quest. A gamer recently shared this on their YouTube channel about what you're about to see:

Happy New Year and welcome back to another WolfQuest Anniversary Edition Longplay with no commentary! Enjoy a relaxing 1.5 hours in Yellowstone National Park. Perfect for background ambiance while studying. In this longplay I explore Slough Creek and work to raise six wolf pups.

Ever want to imagine you're a wolf mom? Here you go.

Needing to know more, I found the official Wolf Quest website and found the developer's description of this game:

You are a young gray wolf. Born in the Northern Range of Yellowstone National Park, you learned the ways of the wolf in your family pack. Now you are venturing out on your own to explore, hunt, find a mate, establish territory, and raise your own family.

I know a few ranchers who won't be playing this one unless they're allowed to play humans with weapons.

If you find Wolf Quest interesting, it's available for mobile devices like iPhones, iPads and Android phones and also PC's through Early Access on Steam.

