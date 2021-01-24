You Can Now Get Krispy Kreme Doughnuts At Walmart

Just about everyone loves the taste of Krispy Kreme doughnuts, but unless you're traveling outside our area or ordering them online, they're not readily available to us Casper folk. That was the case until the around the middle of 2020.

Krispy Kreme recently released their first-ever nationally distributed product line in June of 2020. These tasty boxed treats are exclusive to Walmart. The products that are now available include:

Original Glazed Doughnut Bites

Chocolate Doughnut Bites

Apple Cinnamon Doughnut Bites

Original Glazed Mini Crullers

Blueberry Mini Crullers

The Krispy Kreme Doughnut Bites come in a box of five bags with four doughnut bites each. The Mini Crullers come in a box of four packages with two per pack.

There will also be several limited edition flavors. So far, they've released Strawberry Doughnut Bites and Lemon Mini Crullers, but they plan to announcing more seasonally-inspired flavors throughout the year.

