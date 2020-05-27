You Might Get Your Stimulus Money By Debit Card

On this morning's Wake Up Wyoming one of our favorite callers, Toby, from Wheatland Wyoming, asked about a debit card that he sister received in the mail.

It was a VISA debit card with a letter that explained that it was her 'Economic Impact Payment Card.'

Toby had never heard of such a thing, nor had I. But thanks to the listeners across Wyoming, I began getting text messages off the Wake Up Wyoming App explaining what it was.

According to the IRS website, nearly four million people are being sent their Economic Impact Payment by prepaid debit card, instead of paper check.

This is in part because the IRS does not have everyone's information for direct deposit of the $1,200 that is being sent out. Rather than sending a check, it is much easier to partner with VISA and send out a debit card.

They have made using this debit card easy as well. You don't even need to have a bank account, but if you do and you want to transfer it to your checking and savings, you can.

So watch your mail and don't throw out something from VISA until you have read it.

Those who receive the Economic Impact Payment by prepaid debit card can do the following without any fees:

- Make purchases online and at any retail location where Visa is accepted

- Get cash from in-network ATMs

- Transfer funds to their personal bank account

- Check their card balance online, by mobile app, or by phone