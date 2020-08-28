10 Pics of Wyoming’s Lone Tree Ranch that Even Has a Pool House

It's quite a life achievement to have your own Wyoming ranch. It's another level entirely when it also includes a pool house. The Lone Tree Ranch in Sheridan is one of these rare properties and I have 10 pics of it to share.

I found this gorgeous Wyoming ranch after a video was shared on Vimeo.

The Powers Land and Brokerage website includes some staggering numbers of what this ranch consists of:

4,096 sq ft home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 3 car garage

3,598 sq ft pool house with entertainment room and fireplace

2,048 sq ft caretakers home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths

Add to that farm stuff, working corral, etc and you have some pristine Wyoming land. Look at 10 pics of the Lone Tree Ranch.

The Lone Tree Ranch is located within the Dayton city limits to the west of Sheridan. The current asking price according to the Powers Land and Brokerage website is a cool $5.5 million as of today.

Pretty much everything you think of when you imagine an iconic Wyoming ranch here.