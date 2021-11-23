Thanksgiving is a time for families. Yes, it's great to have the time off from work or school (and eating mass quantities of delicious food is great too), but there are some previously unwritten rules that we occasionally need to be reminded of, especially during this holiday season.

Let me start by stating that this is the shortlist here. I tried to keep it condensed at eleven, because obviously there are a myriad of other ones, but these are probably the most important to optimize your Thanksgiving family and dinner pleasure.

It probably wouldn't be a bad thing to keep these in mind for any family dinner party of this magnitude (like Easter Sunday, Christmas dinner, etc.).

Get our free mobile app

But without further ado, here are the top 11 previously "Unwritten Wyoming Rules to Best Enjoy Your Thanksgiving" with family members and friends.

11 Unwritten Wyoming Rules To Best Enjoy Thanksgiving

The 10 Commandments of Casper, WY Although it's not a sin if you break any of these 10 commandments, you might get booted out of town.