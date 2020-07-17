16 Pics Show What 8 Million Will Get You Just South of Glenrock

I think I've mentioned before that I keep a pretty close eye on log cabins that are available around Wyoming. My jaw nearly hit the floor when I saw this ranch listed in Glenrock as being available for a cool 8 million.

I need to be clear that even though the address is 2196 Boxelder Road in Glenrock, it's really about 45 minutes south of Glenrock in the Laramie Mountains.

Google Maps Satellite View

Check out a bundle of pics of this property.

This ranch was just listed on Zillow a few days ago and the current asking price as of today is $8,000,000. I have never typed that many zeroes before in my life. Look at the stats of the home and property as described on Zillow though.

World class recreational opportunities within one of Wyoming's greatest elk areas round out this trophy property that includes an 8,000 sq. ft. estate-quality 6-bedroom lodge, 1,200 sq. ft. A-Frame, and a 2-story homestead cabin, all immaculately maintained and newly remodeled.

Wow, just wow. If I ever win the lottery (which will admittedly be tough since I don't play), this would be the Wyoming ranch I would pick. Eat your heart out, Jackson. It doesn't get any better than this. Check out the full listing on Zillow for more details and pics.