2020 Wyoming & Natrona County General Election Results

President of the United States

Donald J. Trump/Michael Pence (R)

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D)

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (L)

Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard (I)

United States Senator

Cynthia M. Lummis (R)

Merave Ben David (D)

United States Representative

Cynthia M. Lummis (R)

Lynnette Grey Bull (D)

Richard Brubaker (L)

Jeff Haggit (C)

State Senate 28

Jim Anderson (R)

State Senate 30

Charles K. Scott (R)

Wendy Degroot (L)

State Representative 35

Joe MacGuire (R)

State Representative HD 36

Art Washnut (R)

State Representative HD 37

Steve Harshman (R)

State Representative HD 38

Tom Walters (R)

Shawn Johnson (L)

State Representative HD 56

Jerry Obermueller (R)

State Representative HD 57

Chuck Gray (R)

Jane Ifland (D)

State Representative HD 58

Patrick "Pat" Sweeney (R)

Joseph S. Porambo (L)

State Representative HD 59

Kevin C. O'Hearn (R)

Mike A. Gilmore (D)

County Commissioner (Vote for not more than 2)

Brook Kaufman (R)

Dave North (R)

Terry Wingerter (D)

Natrona County Coroner

James Whipps (R)

Casper City Council Ward 1 (Vote for not more than 2)

Margaret Bloom

Bruce H. Knell Jr.

Gabriel Phillips

Amber Pollock

Casper City Council Ward 2 (Vote for not more than 2)

"Edis" Allen

Kenneth Bates

Lisa Engebretsen

Kyle Gamroth

Casper City Council Ward 3 (Vote for not more than 1)

Stephen Cathey

Michael H. McIntosh

Bar Nunn Town Council (Vote for not more than 2)

Peter Boyer

Steven Clark

Dustin J. Parks

Mary Sue Sorenson

Bar Nunn Town Council (Vote for not more than 1)

Adam Willett

Daniel Wolosin

Evansville Town Council (Vote for not more than 2)

Michael Scott

Rhonda Stypa

Damon Tweedy

Alona Vigneault

Mills Town Council (Vote for not more than 2)

Sara McCarthy

Bradley D. Neumiller

Sandra Setty

Ronald L. Wales Sr. "Hunter"

Casper College District Board of Trustees (Vote for not more than 4)

Liz Batton

Scott D. Bennion

Steve Degenfelder

Bill Degraeve

Kevin P. Meenan

Susan D. Miller

Natrona County School District 1 Board of Trustees (Vote for not more than 5)

Kyla Alvey

Raymond J. Catellier

Dana Howie

Travis Marshall

Thomas Myler

Rita Walsh

County Fire Protection District Director (Vote for not more than 3)

John Bentley

Tony Kiser

George Tillman Jr.

Jerry Wyatt

Casper Mountain Fire Protection District Director

Pat Harshman

Karen Santistevan

Tammy Thorpen

Julie York

Natrona County At Large Conservation District Supervisor

Ric Herman

Natrona County Rural Conservation District Supervisor

Dennis D. Scott

Natrona County Urban Conservation District Supervisor

Scott S. Smith

Ballot Proposition A

THIS AMENDMENT WILL REMOVE THE CONSTITUTIONALLY SPECIFIED LIMIT ON THE AMOUNT OF DEBT A MUNICIPALITY CAN CREATE FOR SEWER PROJECTS AND WOULD ALLOW THE LEGISLATURE TO PRESCRIBE BY LAW THE DEBT LIMIT FOR MUNICIPAL SEWER PROJECTS.

For

Against

