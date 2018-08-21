2018 Natrona County Primary Election Results

This story will be updated throughout the night as Natrona County results are reported. These results remain unofficial until certified by election officials.

LOCAL RESULTS

45 of 46 precincts reporting (98%)

District Attorney 7th Judicial District                    VOTES                     % OF VOTE

Republican          Dan Itzen - Unopposed

State Senator 27

Republican          Bill Landen - Unopposed

State Senator 29

Republican          Drew Perkins - Unopposed

State Representative 35

Republican          Joe Macguire - Unopposed

State Representative 36

Republican          Art Washut - Unopposed

Democratic         Debbie Bovee - Unopposed

State Representative 37

Republican          Gregory Flesvig  --  417 votes, 21.87%

Republican          Steve Harshman --  1,454 votes, 76.25%

State Representative 38

Republican          Tom Walters - Unopposed

State Representative 56

Republican          Kris Gaddis --  259 votes, 24.53%

Republican          Jerry Obermueller  --  766 votes, 72.54%

Write-in -- 27 votes, 100%

State Representative 57

Republican          Chuck Gray  --  680 votes, 62.56%

Republican          Daniel Sandoval  --  395 votes, 36.34%

Democratic         Jane Ifland - Unopposed

State Representative 58

Republican          Charles H. Schoenwolf  427 votes, 38.78%

Republican          Patrick "Pat" Sweeney  661 votes, 60.04%

State Representative 59

Republican          Bunky Loucks - Unopposed

Democratic         Laurie L Longtine - Unopposed

COUNTY CONTESTS

(3) Three County Commissioners

Republican          Paul C. Bertoglio  --  4,331 votes, 15.41%

Republican          Jerry A. Cook  --  2,661 votes, 9.47%

Republican          Robert L. Hendry --  3,801 votes, 13.52%

Republican          Tracy Lamont  --  2,624 votes, 9.33%

Republican          Jim Milne  --  4,576 votes, 16.28%

Republican          Todd Murphy  --  3,558 votes, 12.66%

Republican          David North --  3,465 votes, 12.33%

Republican          Linda R. Shogren-O'Grady  --  1,763 votes, 6.27%

Democratic         Terry Wingerter  --  Unopposed

Natrona County Assessor

Republican          Matthew Keating  --  5,225 votes, 51.66%

Republican          Tammy Saulsbury --  4,736 votes, 46.83%

Natrona County Clerk

Republican          Tracy Good --  6,402 votes, 68.96%

Republican          Chris Lindsey --  2,602 votes, 28.03%

Natrona County Clerk of the District Court

Republican          Leticia Drake  --  2,299 votes, 24.59%

Republican          Anne Volin  --  4,386 votes, 46.91%

Republican          Andrew Whittle  --  2,329 votes, 24.91%

Natrona County Coroner

Republican          Connie Jacobson - Unopposed

Natrona County Sheriff   4 years

Republican          Gus Holbrook - Unopposed

Natrona County Treasurer

Republican          Tom Doyle - Unopposed

 

CITY OF CASPER CONTESTS

Casper City Council Ward I

Jacquie R. Anderson  --  956 votes, 49.38%

Khrystyn Lutz  --  884 votes, 45.66%

Vicki R. Orcutt - Withdrawn

Casper City Council Ward I (2 year unexpired)

Michael E. Huber - Unopposed

Casper City Council Ward II

Shawn Johnson  --  1,833 votes, 71.97%

Mark P. Kawa  --  588 votes, 23.09%

Casper City Council Ward II (2 year unexpired)

Kenneth Bates  --  1,217 votes, 49.78%

William P. Knight Jr.  --  1,093 votes, 44.70%

(2) Two Casper City Council Ward III

Steven Freel  --  1,684 votes, 33.86%

Pete Owen  --  1,039 votes, 20.89%

Ray Pacheco  --  1,885 votes, 37.9%

BAR NUNN CONTESTS

(2) Two Bar Nunn Town Council

Robert W. Hoover --  249 votes, 46.46%

Teri Kelly --  253 votes, 47.2%

Bar Nunn Town Mayor

Patrick R. Ford - Unopposed

 

EVANSVILLE CONTESTS

(2) Two Evansville Town Council

Chad Edwards  --  151 votes, 49.19%

Joseph A Knop  --  138 votes, 44.95%

Evansville Town Council (2 year unexpired)

Aaron Vigneault --  212 votes, 96.8%

 

Evansville Town Mayor

Jennifer Sorenson  --  235 votes, 95.53%

Mills Contests

(2) Two Mills Town Council

James Hollander  --  276 votes, 48.34%

Darla R. Ives  --  253 votes, 44.31%

Mills Town Mayor

Seth M. Coleman --  247 votes, 61.14%

Mike Pyatt  --  148 votes, 36.63%

