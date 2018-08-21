2018 Natrona County Primary Election Results

This story will be updated throughout the night as Natrona County results are reported. These results remain unofficial until certified by election officials.

LOCAL RESULTS

45 of 46 precincts reporting (98%)

District Attorney 7th Judicial District VOTES % OF VOTE



Republican Dan Itzen - Unopposed

State Senator 27

Republican Bill Landen - Unopposed

State Senator 29

Republican Drew Perkins - Unopposed

State Representative 35

Republican Joe Macguire - Unopposed

State Representative 36

Republican Art Washut - Unopposed

Democratic Debbie Bovee - Unopposed

State Representative 37

Republican Gregory Flesvig -- 417 votes, 21.87%

Republican Steve Harshman -- 1,454 votes, 76.25%

State Representative 38

Republican Tom Walters - Unopposed

State Representative 56

Republican Kris Gaddis -- 259 votes, 24.53%

Republican Jerry Obermueller -- 766 votes, 72.54%

Write-in -- 27 votes, 100%

State Representative 57

Republican Chuck Gray -- 680 votes, 62.56%

Republican Daniel Sandoval -- 395 votes, 36.34%

Democratic Jane Ifland - Unopposed

State Representative 58

Republican Charles H. Schoenwolf 427 votes, 38.78%

Republican Patrick "Pat" Sweeney 661 votes, 60.04%

State Representative 59

Republican Bunky Loucks - Unopposed

Democratic Laurie L Longtine - Unopposed

COUNTY CONTESTS



(3) Three County Commissioners

Republican Paul C. Bertoglio -- 4,331 votes, 15.41%

Republican Jerry A. Cook -- 2,661 votes, 9.47%

Republican Robert L. Hendry -- 3,801 votes, 13.52%

Republican Tracy Lamont -- 2,624 votes, 9.33%

Republican Jim Milne -- 4,576 votes, 16.28%

Republican Todd Murphy -- 3,558 votes, 12.66%

Republican David North -- 3,465 votes, 12.33%

Republican Linda R. Shogren-O'Grady -- 1,763 votes, 6.27%

Democratic Terry Wingerter -- Unopposed

Natrona County Assessor

Republican Matthew Keating -- 5,225 votes, 51.66%

Republican Tammy Saulsbury -- 4,736 votes, 46.83%

Natrona County Clerk

Republican Tracy Good -- 6,402 votes, 68.96%

Republican Chris Lindsey -- 2,602 votes, 28.03%

Natrona County Clerk of the District Court

Republican Leticia Drake -- 2,299 votes, 24.59%

Republican Anne Volin -- 4,386 votes, 46.91%

Republican Andrew Whittle -- 2,329 votes, 24.91%

Natrona County Coroner

Republican Connie Jacobson - Unopposed

Natrona County Sheriff 4 years

Republican Gus Holbrook - Unopposed

Natrona County Treasurer

Republican Tom Doyle - Unopposed

CITY OF CASPER CONTESTS

Casper City Council Ward I

Jacquie R. Anderson -- 956 votes, 49.38%

Khrystyn Lutz -- 884 votes, 45.66%

Vicki R. Orcutt - Withdrawn

Casper City Council Ward I (2 year unexpired)

Michael E. Huber - Unopposed

Casper City Council Ward II

Shawn Johnson -- 1,833 votes, 71.97%

Mark P. Kawa -- 588 votes, 23.09%

Casper City Council Ward II (2 year unexpired)

Kenneth Bates -- 1,217 votes, 49.78%

William P. Knight Jr. -- 1,093 votes, 44.70%

(2) Two Casper City Council Ward III

Steven Freel -- 1,684 votes, 33.86%

Pete Owen -- 1,039 votes, 20.89%

Ray Pacheco -- 1,885 votes, 37.9%

BAR NUNN CONTESTS



(2) Two Bar Nunn Town Council

Robert W. Hoover -- 249 votes, 46.46%

Teri Kelly -- 253 votes, 47.2%

Bar Nunn Town Mayor

Patrick R. Ford - Unopposed

EVANSVILLE CONTESTS

(2) Two Evansville Town Council

Chad Edwards -- 151 votes, 49.19%

Joseph A Knop -- 138 votes, 44.95%

Evansville Town Council (2 year unexpired)

Aaron Vigneault -- 212 votes, 96.8%

Evansville Town Mayor

Jennifer Sorenson -- 235 votes, 95.53%

Mills Contests

(2) Two Mills Town Council

James Hollander -- 276 votes, 48.34%

Darla R. Ives -- 253 votes, 44.31%

Mills Town Mayor

Seth M. Coleman -- 247 votes, 61.14%

Mike Pyatt -- 148 votes, 36.63%