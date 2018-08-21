2018 Natrona County Primary Election Results
This story will be updated throughout the night as Natrona County results are reported. These results remain unofficial until certified by election officials.
LOCAL RESULTS
45 of 46 precincts reporting (98%)
District Attorney 7th Judicial District VOTES % OF VOTE
Republican Dan Itzen - Unopposed
State Senator 27
Republican Bill Landen - Unopposed
State Senator 29
Republican Drew Perkins - Unopposed
State Representative 35
Republican Joe Macguire - Unopposed
State Representative 36
Republican Art Washut - Unopposed
Democratic Debbie Bovee - Unopposed
State Representative 37
Republican Gregory Flesvig -- 417 votes, 21.87%
Republican Steve Harshman -- 1,454 votes, 76.25%
State Representative 38
Republican Tom Walters - Unopposed
State Representative 56
Republican Kris Gaddis -- 259 votes, 24.53%
Republican Jerry Obermueller -- 766 votes, 72.54%
Write-in -- 27 votes, 100%
State Representative 57
Republican Chuck Gray -- 680 votes, 62.56%
Republican Daniel Sandoval -- 395 votes, 36.34%
Democratic Jane Ifland - Unopposed
State Representative 58
Republican Charles H. Schoenwolf 427 votes, 38.78%
Republican Patrick "Pat" Sweeney 661 votes, 60.04%
State Representative 59
Republican Bunky Loucks - Unopposed
Democratic Laurie L Longtine - Unopposed
COUNTY CONTESTS
(3) Three County Commissioners
Republican Paul C. Bertoglio -- 4,331 votes, 15.41%
Republican Jerry A. Cook -- 2,661 votes, 9.47%
Republican Robert L. Hendry -- 3,801 votes, 13.52%
Republican Tracy Lamont -- 2,624 votes, 9.33%
Republican Jim Milne -- 4,576 votes, 16.28%
Republican Todd Murphy -- 3,558 votes, 12.66%
Republican David North -- 3,465 votes, 12.33%
Republican Linda R. Shogren-O'Grady -- 1,763 votes, 6.27%
Democratic Terry Wingerter -- Unopposed
Natrona County Assessor
Republican Matthew Keating -- 5,225 votes, 51.66%
Republican Tammy Saulsbury -- 4,736 votes, 46.83%
Natrona County Clerk
Republican Tracy Good -- 6,402 votes, 68.96%
Republican Chris Lindsey -- 2,602 votes, 28.03%
Natrona County Clerk of the District Court
Republican Leticia Drake -- 2,299 votes, 24.59%
Republican Anne Volin -- 4,386 votes, 46.91%
Republican Andrew Whittle -- 2,329 votes, 24.91%
Natrona County Coroner
Republican Connie Jacobson - Unopposed
Natrona County Sheriff 4 years
Republican Gus Holbrook - Unopposed
Natrona County Treasurer
Republican Tom Doyle - Unopposed
CITY OF CASPER CONTESTS
Casper City Council Ward I
Jacquie R. Anderson -- 956 votes, 49.38%
Khrystyn Lutz -- 884 votes, 45.66%
Vicki R. Orcutt - Withdrawn
Casper City Council Ward I (2 year unexpired)
Michael E. Huber - Unopposed
Casper City Council Ward II
Shawn Johnson -- 1,833 votes, 71.97%
Mark P. Kawa -- 588 votes, 23.09%
Casper City Council Ward II (2 year unexpired)
Kenneth Bates -- 1,217 votes, 49.78%
William P. Knight Jr. -- 1,093 votes, 44.70%
(2) Two Casper City Council Ward III
Steven Freel -- 1,684 votes, 33.86%
Pete Owen -- 1,039 votes, 20.89%
Ray Pacheco -- 1,885 votes, 37.9%
BAR NUNN CONTESTS
(2) Two Bar Nunn Town Council
Robert W. Hoover -- 249 votes, 46.46%
Teri Kelly -- 253 votes, 47.2%
Bar Nunn Town Mayor
Patrick R. Ford - Unopposed
EVANSVILLE CONTESTS
(2) Two Evansville Town Council
Chad Edwards -- 151 votes, 49.19%
Joseph A Knop -- 138 votes, 44.95%
Evansville Town Council (2 year unexpired)
Aaron Vigneault -- 212 votes, 96.8%
Evansville Town Mayor
Jennifer Sorenson -- 235 votes, 95.53%
Mills Contests
(2) Two Mills Town Council
James Hollander -- 276 votes, 48.34%
Darla R. Ives -- 253 votes, 44.31%
Mills Town Mayor
Seth M. Coleman -- 247 votes, 61.14%
Mike Pyatt -- 148 votes, 36.63%