3 Moose Have the Most Wyoming Meeting Ever in Grand Teton NP

While the rest of the world seems to have adopted online meetings as the norm, 3 moose in Grand Teton National Park recently had one of the most Wyoming meetings ever.

The short version of this is a photographer was in Grand Teton National Park a few weeks ago. He shared the details of what happened in the YouTube share:

These were only a few of the 12 moose we saw in one area of Grand Teton National Park,” photographer Trent Sizemore told Storyful. “The smaller bulls are often seen sparring like this around their mating season in the fall.

The video he captured is pretty up-close-and-personal.

The National Park Service can verify this isn't a moose fight. Not even close. This gentle sparring is a completely different activity from a moose throwdown. The NPS breaks down the difference:

Sparring is practice fighting that bulls use to gain experience. It superficially resembles fighting as two or more bulls engage their antlers and push each other back and forth. Fighting is far more serious and violent. At worst, sparring results in minor breakage of antlers or perhaps minor wounds inflicted by accident. Fights often result in serious injuries, and at worst, result in death.

This photographer using an epic zoom lens gives you a glimpse at these gentle giants who prefer the in-person meetings unlike the rest of the world right now.

