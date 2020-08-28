3,000 Gallons of Gasoline Spilled in Yellowstone

Road closures remain in effect in Yellowstone National Park after a commercial vehicle overturned and spilled roughly 3,000 gallons of gasoline.

The road between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge Junction has been closed since Thursday morning.

According to the park service, crews responded immediately to the scene and are assessing the environmental impacts of the incident. Officials say there is no evidence gasoline made its way into the Yellowstone River.

The incident remains under investigation.