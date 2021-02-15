LOOK: Video Shows Crash That Closed I-80 in Wyoming for Several Hours

Video shared to Facebook appears to show the crash that closed Interstate 80 for several hours on Monday.

Pine Bluffs resident Preston Harer shared the video, which shows at least one tractor-trailer overturned and another badly damaged.

Several passenger vehicles are shown scattered off the westbound lane of travel.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation first announced the westbound closure from Laramie to Cheyenne at 11 a.m. on Monday. It was reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

No further details, including if anyone was injured in the crash, have been released.