Major Wyoming Highways Might Not Open Until Late Tuesday

Numerous Wyoming highways may remain closed through early Wednesday as the Cowboy State appears to be getting Round 2 of a weather system that has already left 26 inches of snow on the ground in Casper and crippled one of Wyoming's largest cities.

Get our free mobile app

As of 5:15 p.m. Monday, Interstate 80 remains closed eastbound from Evanston to Rawlins. I-80 is completely closed on from Rawlins to the Nebraska state line. The east-bound closures may last until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, other portions of Interstate 80 might not open until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

[ button href="/list-casper-business-closings-for-monday-march-15th/" title="See The List of Casper Businesses Closed Monday March 15th" align="center"]

Interstate 25 remains closed both ways from Casper to Cheyenne. It's closed southbound from Buffalo. Opening times on I-25 vary from as soon as eight to 10 hours to unknown.

View a full list of Wyoming road closures here.