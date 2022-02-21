-40 Wind Chills Possible In Casper This Week

The National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for frigid conditions in Casper early this week.

According to the latest forecast, Casper is expected to see heavy snow at times Monday night with accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Additionally, Casper is expected to see a low around -15 Monday night. Wind chill values could dip as low as -35.

On Tuesday, the weather service is calling for more snow, but forecasters expect accumulations of no more than a half-inch. A high of -6 is forecast on Tuesday with wind gusts reaching 20 mph.

Tuesday night, forecasters predict a low of -17 with wind chill values as low as -40.

Highs aren't expected to break into the positives until Thursday, when a high of 8 is forecast.