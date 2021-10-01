5 Easy Recipes That Are Perfect To Take To A Friend In Need

One of the best parts about Wyoming is that we are always willing to lend a helping hand.

It's even written into the Code Of The West "Do what needs to be done."

When my son broke his arm last year in a football game (resulting in 2 plates and 11 screws) I had several friends who dropped off meals for us.

They were ones that could be eaten immediately, or easily frozen for later, and I can't tell you enough what a blessing it was for our family.

When you're already emotionally exhausted the last thing you want to do is cook.

If it's something like a long-term illness, it can definitely get old to be eating takeout or frozen pizza every night.

When I had my preventive mastectomy a friend set up a meal train for me and it was such a relief to know that every few days we could count on a delicious home-cooked meal.

I thought it would be helpful to gather up 5 of my favorite meals that I take to a friend in need. Some of them can easily be made into vegetarian dishes and ALL of them are kid-tested and approved.

They can be eaten the same day you drop them off or frozen and used later.

If you're looking for some more ideas, there are dozens of meal suggestions from our listeners in the comments on the post below.

