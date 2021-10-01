5 Easy Recipes That Are Perfect To Take To A Friend In Need
One of the best parts about Wyoming is that we are always willing to lend a helping hand.
It's even written into the Code Of The West "Do what needs to be done."
When my son broke his arm last year in a football game (resulting in 2 plates and 11 screws) I had several friends who dropped off meals for us.
They were ones that could be eaten immediately, or easily frozen for later, and I can't tell you enough what a blessing it was for our family.
When you're already emotionally exhausted the last thing you want to do is cook.
If it's something like a long-term illness, it can definitely get old to be eating takeout or frozen pizza every night.
When I had my preventive mastectomy a friend set up a meal train for me and it was such a relief to know that every few days we could count on a delicious home-cooked meal.
I thought it would be helpful to gather up 5 of my favorite meals that I take to a friend in need. Some of them can easily be made into vegetarian dishes and ALL of them are kid-tested and approved.
They can be eaten the same day you drop them off or frozen and used later.
5 Easy Recipes That Are Perfect To Take To A Friend In Need
If you're looking for some more ideas, there are dozens of meal suggestions from our listeners in the comments on the post below.
If you have a favorite recipe we'd love it if you'd send it to us. Just use the chat feature in the My Country Mobile App.