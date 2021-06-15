Prairie Wife’s Award Winning Dandelion Jelly Recipe

My kids say that Dandelion Jelly tastes “like love and Summer.”

I have to agree.

If pressed for a more realistic description I’d say that this unique jelly tastes a lot like honey.

My favorite way to describe the flavor is “honey and sunshine.”

This jelly is labor-intensive and it is imperative that you make sure the Dandelions you pick have not been sprayed with any chemicals.

You can follow this link to learn more about canning, or you can simply jar your jelly and keep it in the fridge.

Dandelion Jelly

Prep and Cook Time: 8 billion hours…OK actually 4-5 hours

Serves: 13 cups OR 13 1/2 Pint Jars

Ingredients

10 cups Dandelion Heads

6 cups water

2 boxes of Powdered Pectin (3/4 cup)

4 Tbs Lemon Juice

9 cups of sugar

Canning jars (I use a mixture of 4oz and 8oz so I can have bigger jars to keep and smaller ones to give away)

Strainer with fine holes

Pick approx. 10 cups of dandelion heads. Using sharp scissors cut the yellow petals off (avoiding as much of the green as you can) into a heat-safe covered container. Boil 6 cups of water. Pour boiling water over yellow petals, cover, and let steep overnight to form “dandelion tea” Strain “dandelion tea” into a large pot. If the liquid doesn’t equal 6 cups, add water. I quickly pour the strained “dandelion tea” into a large glass measuring cup to check! Add Lemon Juice and Pectin to strained “dandelion tea” and stir occasionally until it boils. Add sugar and bring to a boil for an additional 2 minutes while stirring constantly. Pour mixture into jars and can according to your preferred method.

I find seeing visuals helps me to feel more confident when trying a new recipe, so follow the orange link to see a post I shared on Instagram that shows each part of the process, or watch the video below.

