Thanksgiving Pizza Is An Easy Meal Using Leftovers

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays, pretty much simply because of my love for food. If I'm being honest, I may enjoy the leftovers more on the days after more than the actual Thanksgiving Day meal.

As much as I love leftovers, I know not everyone shares my affinity, especially my children. For that reason, I took to the web to find some interesting, fun and tasty ways to turn those leftovers into some unconventional meals. One of my favorites is the Thanksgiving Leftover Pizza. Kids always love pizza, right?

The short 1:30 second video (shown above) breaks down how easy it is to make, but for those that need to see a list of everything you need, here you go:

1 ready to bake pizza crust

1/2 cup turkey gravy

1 cup turkey diced

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/3 cup mashed potatoes

1/2 cup stuffing

1/2 cup cranberry sauce

2 tbsp freshly chopped parsley

The recipe in the video calls for McCormick gravy, but I can tell you from personal experience, there's nothing better than using homemade gravy to give it any Thanksgiving recipe that extra special kick.

I'm definitely making this for lunch/dinner on Black Friday. If you do the same, make sure to send us videos and pictures so we can see how yours turned out (and if you made any special changes to the recipe).