Easy Homemade Quarantine Snack: ‘Cowboy Party Mix’

Snacking has become a very important part of social distancing, at least in my household. That's why I decided to share a recipe that has been passed down through a few generations of my family, but is still an American favorite, albeit with a little twist. Check out how easy it is to make my special "Cowboy Party Mix".

It has gone by many names over the years (like the branded Chex Mix), but one thing has remained the same, Chex cereal (even a close knockoff or generic brand) is one of the main ingredients.

So here goes my easy, step by step directions on how to make it:

Feel free to play with the recipe a little. Some folks like to add nuts and almonds, others add pretzels... pretty much do what makes you happy. Trust me when I tell you though, your tummy will thank you later.