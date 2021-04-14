5 Underrated Spots In Wyoming To Add To Your Bucket List

TikTok is full of hilarious videos, and "wow did they just do that?" content.

It's also full of people that love to travel, and want to share what they've seen of the world with others.

@andyaustinphoto is a photographer from Montana that uses his TikTok to showcase the beauty of the Western United States.

Not only does he create gorgeous video slide shows of his photographs, but he also helps people to see that there is a lot of beauty to behold off the beaten track.

In this recent video, he showcased 5 places in Wyoming that he thinks are "underrated".

First up was Fremont Canyon. Fremont Canyon is located outside of Casper and is known as a fabulous local spot for fishing, rock climbing, and kayaking.

The second spot was Flaming Gorge. Flaming Gorge is perfect for those of you that love to participate in water sports. Boating, tubing, water skiing, and jet skiing are just a few of the activities you can do when you visit the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area.

Third on Andy's list was Sinks Canyon. I LOVE this area of Wyoming and so do my kids. Not only is feeding the fish a huge deal, but we also love to hike into the surrounding area where you can find a natural rock water slide.

Number four was Devil's Tower. And this is the only recommendation that made me pause, I think this one is actually a pretty famous stop for a lot of people...which would make it anything BUT underrated.

Andy redeemed himself (in my eyes) with his last choice, The Big Horn Mountains. I couldn't agree more. At the end of May/beginning of June I strongly suggest you make some time for a road trip into the Big Horns, nothing is more beautiful than these mountains when they are covered in wildflowers in full bloom.

Andy also created this awesome video about how much more there is to Wyoming than Yellowstone.

It really showcases his beautiful photography AND our beautiful state.

If you have any pictures of you and/or your family visiting these places I'd love to see them!

You can send them to us using the My Country Mobile App.

Get our free mobile app