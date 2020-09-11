9/11 Memorial Events Around Wyoming You Can Attend

Here are a few of the 9/11 memorial events around Wyoming that you can attend this Friday, 9/11/2020.

Sheridan Fire Rescue will host its annual September 11 remembrance ceremony starting at 7:50 a.m.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING invites local first responders to attend a 9/11 memorial ceremony.

Jackson Hole, Townsquare has a 9am memorial service. Jackson Hole will also have a hill climb between 10am and 6pm for anyone who would like to take the 'walk to remember'.

Cheyenne's Laramie County Fire District #1 will be conducting a small memorial ceremony in the Safeway parking lot (700 South Greeley Highway). They will raise a flag starting at the time the first tower was struck (6:46 a.m. MT) and lower at the time that the second tower fell (8:28 a.m. MT).

F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne will host a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony from 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. at the base. The ceremony will happen in Trophy Park, at the Base Flagpole. The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

The Remember Our Fallen Tribute Towers are on display at Casper College. The travelling memorial is open to all. In total, there are about 30 10-foot tall towers. They display pictures of American soldiers who have died in combat since the 9/11 attacks.

There are many more events in small towns all over Wyoming. Check local city listings and social media.

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered that both United States and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff across Wyoming on Friday, Sept. 11 “in honor of Patriot Day, the anniversary of the 9/11, 2001 terrorist attacks.”