The WyoLotto ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Has Ballooned To Over $1.55 Million

If there is one good thing about no one matching all five numbers for the WyoLotto's exclusive Wyoming-only game, Cowboy Draw, it's that the jackpot keeps getting larger. The estimated payout is now 1.555 million dollars!

The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook page posted the following graphic along with a caption that read:

The weather may be chilly, but this jackpot is just heating up! 😱 Yesterday we had $1,000 winners from ... Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Laramie, Douglas, Riverton, Lander, Worland, Thermopolis, Casper, Gillette, Sheridan and Afton!

Although no one hit the jackpot on Monday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

17 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

545 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

6822 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Thursday's drawings were: 1, 5, 10, 17, 42.

The next drawing is today (Thursday, September 10th, 2020), at 2:00 pm.