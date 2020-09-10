Jeffree Star Posts Pics In Casper To His Instagram Story of Wyoming Visit

Even with the recent winter storm, the celebrities just keep flocking to the Cowboy State. YouTube star, makeup artist and cosmetics entrepreneur, Jeffree Star, recently bought a home in Wyoming. Today (Thursday, September 10th, 2020), he decided to make a stop in Casper.

Star posted several photos and videos of his Wyoming journey to both his official Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Earlier today, Star visited one of Casper's favorite restaurants, HQ Southern BBQ and posted it to his Instagram story.

Have you seen Star and his entourage on the streets of Casper?