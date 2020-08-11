Jeffrey Star Is Moving To Wyoming To Write Autobiography

Controversial YouTube star, cosmetic business owner and singer, Jeffree Star rocked the world when he announced he's moving to Wyoming part time to work on a new project.

Star posted a pair of photos to his Instagram account of himself all decked out in Louis Vuitton pajamas along with a caption that read:

Packing up for my trip to Wyoming... Can’t wait to live there part time on the new Star Ranch and start writing my autobiography Next @jeffreestarcosmetics collection reveal is THIS Friday... New palette + new a product It’s definitely a vibe you guys have all been asking for. Always expect the unexpected.

Star first announced the Wyoming move last Wednesday (August 5th, 2020), via his official Twitter account.

The YouTuber has been staying busy. He posted his latest make-up review video to his YouTube channel, which boasts over 17 million subscribers, on Saturday, August 8th, 2020. In addition to the review, the 30-minute video sees Star addressing the latest batch of rumors surrounding his life.

Star has been known to have issues with other beauty icons and cosmetic brand owners, including the Kylie Jenner and her older sister, another part time Wyoming resident, Kim Kardashian. It will be interesting to see if a "Cowboy State rivalry" starts here soon.