‘The Shade Tree’ Leaves Eastridge Mall After 39 Years

One of the staples in the Eastridge Mall has moved locations. The Shade Tree recently moved to their new location downtown in the Atrium Plaza.

The Shade Tree had been located in the mall for 39 years and was the last remaining local business inside. Owner and operator, Amanda Jones, stated negotiations with rent was the deciding factor in the move. They are now located in the former LaNeige Bridal & Tuxedo store.

According to the official The Shade Tree Facebook page:

We specialize in quality sunglasses for every adventure you find yourself on. From the slopes to the streets, we guarantee functionality and style.

Their new 3000 square foot location will also be selling clothing and accessories.