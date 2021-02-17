A Guy Read the WIkipedia Entry for Goose Egg for No Good Reason

Sometimes things happen for no good reason at all. I am convinced this is one of those times. It's an audio reading of the entire Wikipedia listing for Goose Egg, Wyoming.

I want to be clear that I'm a big fan of Goose Egg, Wyoming. It's the best unincorporated area that has "Goose" in the title in the universe in my not-so-humble opinion. It's just that I can't imagine why this Australian-sounding guy decided to take the time to read the WIkipedia entry for it and then make it into a video and upload to YouTube. In case you think I'm kidding, here it is.

In case you'd like to read along, here's the entire Goose Egg Wikipedia article:

Goose Egg is an unincorporated community located in Natrona County, Wyoming, United States. It is 5,344 feet above sea level.[1] It appears to have been named for a natural feature,[2] namely, a nest of goose eggs laid by a Canada goose.[3] Goose Egg lies within Natrona County School District Number 1. It once had a post office, which has closed as of 2016. The United States Geological Survey had a water station at Coal Creek near Goose Egg, from the 1960s through the 1980s.[4] Goose Egg was the residence of songwriter Albert Norton, composer of Our boys are marching again, a patriotic ditty composed in 1943 during World War II.[5]

I could add something to the Goose Egg Wikipedia entry. It's also one of the turn-offs most likely to have a pronghorn run out from behind it late at night when you're driving past there barely awake.

Why did the YouTube guy "caffeine father" decide to dedicate part of his day to Goose Egg, Wyoming? I have no idea whatsoever, but I took the time to write this about him taking the time so I guess I'm worse off than him in my priorities.

